How much aid might John McCain's increasingly tough shots at Obama offer Hillary?* She has already begun swiping him for being all rhetoric and no substance, and has a new ad up challenging Obama to talk more specifics in debates with her. And now McCain is pressing the very same themes. ("There's going to come a time when we're going to have to get into specifics.") Indeed, Hillary and McCain are starting to sound fairly interchangeable on this topic.

If nothing else, this might goad the press to start giving Obama a harder time.

*(And vice-versa?)



--Michael Crowley