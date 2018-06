Over at the American Scene, Peter Suderman points out that, while discussing ways it may one day be easy to rip DVDs onto your hard drive, Motion Pictures Association honcho Dan Glickman may have reached for the wrong metaphor:

"We're working on this right now, trying to find ways to make it interoperable," he said, but added that pricing and business models for such a system are "way beyond my pay grade."

Glickman's reported starting salary was $1.5 million per year.

--Christopher Orr