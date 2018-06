Yet more evidence that Al Sharpton's now sucking up to Obama: While the NAACP is calling for the Florida and Michigan delegations to be seated at the convention, Sharpton has announced his principled opposition to such a move. Not that Obama necessarily wants Sharpton's help, but it's stuff like this that has to make Obama feel good. Sharpton's no dope. To borrow a phrase, he wouldn't dance on Hillary's grave unless he was sure the &*%#@ was dead.

--Jason Zengerle