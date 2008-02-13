

Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, characterized by the AP as "one of Hillary Clinton's most visible supporters," knows how to put nasty ideas into the heads of even Democratic voters. Rendell hypothesizes that if his gubernatorial opponent Lynn Swann, All-American wide receiver and former Pittsburgh Steelers star, had been white instead of black, his own win (that is, Rendell's) would have been 17% up rather than the 22% with which he won. Ah, the precision of race bias. In Democratic politics, no less. The party primary is scheduled late in the season, on April 22. "You've got conservative whites here, and I think there are some whites here who are probably not ready to vote for an African-American candidate." Hillary is heavily dependent on doing well in Pennsylvania, and she will countenance anything to siphon votes away from Obama.