These are Christopher Hitchens' words in Slate but also my sentiment. I am glad that Christopher admits there is a hell, and if there is one he should admit that it is probably part of God's design.



But my point is not theological. It is about history and moral philosophy, about national culture and the legal equality of human beings in democratic societies. Rowan Williams is so alert to official Muslim sensibility that he is willing to submit individual Muslims, hitherto protected in Great Britain against it, to its various caprices and habitual cruelties.