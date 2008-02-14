Today on TNR.com, Noam Scheiber examines African American Hillary Clinton endorsers’ second thoughts, Eric Rauchway congratulates the Bush administration on the culmination of its long term strategy of out-Nixoning Nixon, Debbie Nathan looks at the New York Times's not so fair and balanced abortion coverage, and Benjamin Wittes writes that the trial of Khalid Sheikh Muhammed will reveal once and for all if Bush’s military commissions are the disaster they appear to be. All that, plus continual updates at The Plank, The Stump, and The Spine, and the full contents of our latest magazine issue can be perused here.

--The Editors