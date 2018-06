It's looking pretty strong at the moment. A new Q-Poll finds Clinton leading Obama 55 to 34 percent in Ohio and 52 to 36 percent in Pennsylvania. The source of her strength:

Among Ohio Democrats, women back Clinton 56 – 30 percent while men back her 52 – 42 percent. Clinton leads 64 – 28 percent among white Democrats, while Obama leads 64 – 17 percent among black voters.

Among Pennsylvania Democrats, Clinton leads 54 – 34 percent with women, 49 – 39 percent with men and 58 – 31 percent among whites. Obama leads 71 – 10 percent among black Democrats.