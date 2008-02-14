It's hardly a surprise at this point, but it appears that Al Gore has decided against endorsing a candidate in the Democratic primary. Greg Sargent:

I've just spoken to a source close to Gore myself, and this person confirmed that the report is correct: Gore will not endose.... Basically, Gore appears to be preserving for himself the option of stepping in and declaring a winner in the event of a war over superdelegates, and thus being seen as a kind of mediating figure, rather than as someone trying to influence the outcome.

Pleased as I would have been had he decided to endorse Obama, I have to say this strikes me as a pretty sensible posture.

--Christopher Orr

