I haven't seen the recently released Matthew McConaughey-Kate Hudson vehicle Fool's Gold, and will avoid it as long as I can. But given that it was the number-one grossing movie in the country last weekend despite the critical consensus that it is "stupid, slack, and sexless," "life-sucking," and "like Raiders of the Lost Ark, only for retards," it occurs to me that it is among the most perfectly titled films in cinematic history.

--Christopher Orr