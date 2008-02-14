This is really Chris' turf, but I must admit that, despite having made my share of jokes about the 104-year-old Harrison Ford's return to his greatest role, I had trouble supressing a lump in my throat after seeing this.

On the same subject, it's worth checking out last month's Vanity Fair cover story on the making of the movie. The article serves as undeniable proof that George Lucas, seemingly not content with ruining Star Wars, will stop at nothing to destroy another movie series.

--Isaac Chotiner