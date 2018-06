From his memo yesterday:

Change Begins March 4th. Hillary leads in the three largest, delegate rich states remaining: Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania. These three states have 492 delegates - 64 percent of the remaining delegates Hillary Clinton needs to win the nomination.

Well, sure. If Clinton wins all three states by margins of 100-0. I mean, honestly: Is there any spin too idiotic for this man to offer?

--Christopher Orr