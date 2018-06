On the heels of trashing Obama's chances of winning white voters, Hillary's most off-message supporter had this to say in today's New York Times:

“It sure didn’t look like they had a game plan after Super Tuesday,” Mr. Rendell said in an interview on Wednesday. “What I would have done, knowing the line-up, I would’ve picked one or two states to make an all-out effort, whether Maine or Washington State or you name it, to really try to stop the Obama momentum.”