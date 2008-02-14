Halperin:

Take whatever you thought Clinton’s chances of winning the nomination before [John] Lewis’ decision and divide that number by as much as two — those are the odds of her winning now.

I suppose if people like Halperin treat Lewis's reversal that way this could become a self-fulfilling prophecy. (Halperin notes that "those in the party and the press who want to write off her chances will be able to make a big deal about this development," even as his home page makes a big deal out of the announcement, guaranteeing everyone in the party and the press will make a big deal out of the announcement.)

But it strikes me as a big overstatement. For reasons Noam spelled out, black leaders like Lewis face obvious and intense pressure to get behind Obama in ways that most superdelegates don't.

Moreover, incidentally, this isn't so much Lewis flipping as Lewis flipping back. See this, from January 2007: