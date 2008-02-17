An old pal of mine reads all the newspapers or, more or less, all the important ones. Surely, of which, the Guradian is one. She sent on a dispatch from the daily. This story is about Prince Bandar who hosted my trip to Saudi Arabia some fifteen years ago. And a very gracious host he was: he even approved my right to say I was Jewish on the Saudi visa application. I would have felt very uncomfortable putting down "Seventh Avenue Adventurer" in the spot reserved for religion.

I don't know anything about this story. But the Guardian has its own authority.

