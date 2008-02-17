An old pal of mine reads all the newspapers or, more or less, all the important ones. Surely, of which, the Guradian is one. She sent on a dispatch from the daily. This story is about Prince Bandar who hosted my trip to Saudi Arabia some fifteen years ago. And a very gracious host he was: he even approved my right to say I was Jewish on the Saudi visa application. I would have felt very uncomfortable putting down "Seventh Avenue Adventurer" in the spot reserved for religion.
I don't know anything about this story. But the Guardian has its own authority.
Our Prince Bandar, Dear Friend Of The Bushes? Surely Not!
An old pal of mine reads all the newspapers or, more or less, all the important ones. Surely, of which, the Guradian is one. She sent on a dispatch from the daily. This story is about Prince Bandar who hosted my trip to Saudi Arabia some fifteen years ago. And a very gracious host he was: he even approved my right to say I was Jewish on the Saudi visa application. I would have felt very uncomfortable putting down "Seventh Avenue Adventurer" in the spot reserved for religion.