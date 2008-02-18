Bill Kristol's column today lectures Democrats for lacking moral seriousness, putting politics ahead of the national interest, thinking of politics as just a game, and so on. I won't say the point is totally unfair -- there are always some people in any party who get caught up in partisanship. But, my God, do have to hear this from Bill Kristol?

Kristol charges that "the quality of thought of the Democrats’ academic and media supporters — a permanent and, as it were, pensioned opposition — seems to me to have deteriorated." Kristol's idea of high quality of thought is to assert that anybody who doesn't support the Bush administration's foreign policy does not "support the troops," to insist that war critics believe that the United States is winning but actually want their own country to lose, and to embrace the metaphor of the "stab in the back" to illustrate this notion.

Kristol goes on to call the Democrats "an opposition party that takes no responsibility for the consequences of the choices involved in governing."