Mike, I agree. It seems like a stretch unless they're after something bigger. Your read sounds plausible to me. An alternative theory is that, by drawing Obama into a back-and-forth about who's the bigger plagiarist, Hillary scores a strategic victory even if this particular battle ends in a draw. That is, she drags Obama into the muck of ordinary, mud-slinging politics even if she hasn't proven he's done anything egregious.

--Noam Scheiber