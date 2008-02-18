The Times has a fun piece today catching up with McCain endorser Joe Lieberman, who sounds less like a Democrat than ever. Which reminds me of an email I got recently from a Democratic friend "downtown," as they say:



Now that McCain is the presumptive Republican nominee, once a Dem nominee is settled shouldn't he be stripped of his Senate committee chairmanship if he campaigns for McCain?



There will be be more Senate D's next year, so we don't need his one-vote majority. I can understand not doing anything now, especially with two votes of our 51 campaigning for the next few months, but c'mon--the guy is being a [deleted!].