A co-chairman of Hillary's Michigan campaign ... has a line that's sure to drive a whole bunch of red state governors up the wall:
"Superdelegates are not second-class delegates," says Joel Ferguson, who will be a superdelegate if Michigan is seated. "The real second-class delegates are the delegates that are picked in red-state caucuses that are never going to vote Democratic."
Say this for the Clinton campaign: If they can amend the Constitution such that only Democratic voters in California and New York are allowed to cast ballots in the general election, they are looking mighty electable.
--Christopher Orr