Some miscellany:
-A new CNN/Opinion Research poll has Clinton up by just two in Texas--a panic-inducingly narrow margin for her. (By some estimates she could win by five or more points and still lose in delegates.)
-Meanwhile Dan Balz seems to think Wisconsin will be close, adding that "[t]he Obama campaign may underestimate the ["plagiarism"] controversy's impact in the final hours of the Wisconsin race or in upcoming races in Ohio and Texas."
-Obama conceded today that he should have credited Deval Patrick.
-And a friend in Kenosha, Wisc., got an Obama robo-call today. The pitch hit three themes: Ending the war, passing "universal" health care, and fixing the economy.
--Michael Crowley