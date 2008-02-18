Some miscellany:

-A new CNN/Opinion Research poll has Clinton up by just two in Texas--a panic-inducingly narrow margin for her. (By some estimates she could win by five or more points and still lose in delegates.)

-Meanwhile Dan Balz seems to think Wisconsin will be close, adding that "[t]he Obama campaign may underestimate the ["plagiarism"] controversy's impact in the final hours of the Wisconsin race or in upcoming races in Ohio and Texas."