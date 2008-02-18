When I was elected to the DNC nearly eight years ago, I was the youngest member to ever be elected by any state up to that point. Youth involvement and moving the party forward are priorities of mine and likely always will be. A number of my friends contend that Obama and his campaign embody all that I have been fighting for over the years.

Given the potential impact of my vote as an automatic delegate, I am feeling the weight of my responsibility and hope that this public deliberation will not only help others understand whatever action I take in the end, but will also actually help me make my decision.

February 16, 2008

I woke up craving donuts. As I drove away from Krispy Kreme, my cell phone rang and showed a 703 area code on the caller ID. Normally, I do not answer calls from numbers I do not recognize, but these days I receive more calls from people I don’t know than those I do. I answered it.

It was former Indiana congressman and 9/11 Commission member Tim Roemer. He told me that he is supporting Obama and would like me to consider doing the same. He said that his support for Obama is based on his belief that Obama will bring a new, diverse set of people into the Democratic Party and that he feels Obama has ideas to move the country forward. He feels Obama is the more electable of the two remaining Democrats in November and that his momentum is only growing.

I shared with Congressman Roemer my thoughts on Obama’s experience and position in the race, saying that I feel as though I still don’t know what makes Obama ready to be president. Then I told him that I felt uncomfortable with the manner in which the Obama campaign is, well, campaigning against automatic delegates such as me at the same time that it pursues our support. Rohmer made it clear that he was sticking with the idea that superdelegates should not be free to vote their own conscience. It was a nice conversation, but overall did not give me much new information.

At night, a rally was held at the South Austin headquarters of the Hillary Clinton campaign--which recently served as the headquarters of Kinky Friedman for Governor.

Bill Clinton was the headliner. The crowd was large enough that it had to be split in two parts. The people who arrived first were lucky enough to fit into a large room out of the cold. The rest were stuck outside. State Representative Valinda Bolton, her husband, and I greeted President Clinton as he walked into the building. This was not the first time I had met President Clinton, but this was the first time he was prepared to greet me by my name. He told me about his trips to Amarillo and Lubbock earlier in the day as we walked to the inside stage where he spoke first.

After the first speech, he headed outside, climbed on to the bed of a pickup truck and delivered his speech again to the people who had been waiting outside.

After his second speech, State Democratic Executive Committee member Michael Wilson and I were allowed to spend a few minutes with the president to record a segment for the podcast Michael and I produce, which covers Texas politics and music. He had a line I hadn’t heard before: Due to our unique primary/caucus process, he said, “Texas is the only place you can vote twice in the same election without breaking the law.”