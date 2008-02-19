On Larry King tonight Republican pollster Kellyanne Conway declared that Barack Obama "refuses to talk about substance."

Oy.

Update: From the transcript:

What Clinton could have done is she could have said, gee, all he does is repeat words that originate with Thomas Jefferson, Franklin Roosevelt, John Kennedy and Martin Luther King -- repeated by Deval Patrick -- when Barack Obama refuses to talk about substance that is either new or relevant to the average voter. KING: Yes. CONWAY: She missed that chance.

That's right, Obama has really put his foot down on this. Don't even try making him talk substance--he'll simply refuse.