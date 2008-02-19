From Politico:

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign intends to go after delegates whom Barack Obama has already won in the caucuses and primaries if she needs them to win the nomination. This strategy was confirmed to me by a high-ranking Clinton official on Monday. And I am not talking about superdelegates, those 795 party big shots who are not pledged to anybody. I am talking about getting pledged delegates to switch sides.

I admit to being completely baffled by the Clinton campaign's decision to continually leak these stories to the press. It's inconceivable that Hillary Clinton can win the nomination in this manner (delegates, pledged or otherwise, will not go along with tearing the Democratic Party apart to nominate a candidate who received fewer elected delegates and is broadly considered to be less electable and more divisive), and all stories like this one do is guarantee loads of media coverage about sleazy campaign tactics. Am I missing something?

--Isaac Chotiner

