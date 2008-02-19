Pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training last week--meaning it's open season for pranks on rookies. The one the Phillies pulled over the weekend on pitcher Kyle Kendrick will resonate with fans of Major League II:

After the Phillies' workout on Saturday, Ruben Amaro Jr. summoned Kendrick into manager Charlie Manuel's office at Bright House Networks Field. With a straight face, the assistant general manager told his gullible pitcher that he'd been dealt to the Yomiuri Giants of the Japanese Central League for a player named "Kobayashi Iwamura." Presented with a letter printed on Phillies stationery with official-sounding language, Kendrick was convinced of the "deal," and given an itinerary of things he must do so the swap could be completed, supplied by traveling secretary Frank Coppenbarger.

The whole thing was captured on video--including an awesome fake press conference:

--Josh Patashnik