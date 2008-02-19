New York's Kurt Andersen takes exit polling to a higher plane:

If you are very young or highly educated or male or black or live in a western state never owned by Mexico, you’re quite likely for Obama. And conversely, if you’re a white woman of a certain age, you’re very probably going to vote Clinton....

For me these predictabilities call into question—seriously—just how much any of us exercises free will. Adolphe Quetelet, the father of statistical social science, wrote in the mid-nineteenth century that for criminals, the crime is “the result of the circumstances in which he is placed. … Society prepares the crime, and the guilty are only the instruments by which it is executed.” Same with voting in 2008 as with stealing a loaf of bread in 1842.

