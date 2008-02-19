About two weeks ago, I wrote in this space about Congressman Jim Cooper of Tennessee. Cooper is perhaps best known as the sponsor of a centrist health care reform proposal during the 1993-94 debate. As recounted in several histories, Cooper famously became convinced that the Clinton camp, and Hillary in particular, was too stubborn in their dealings with Congress. To this day, Cooper believes that sort of obstinance would make Hillary Clniton a poor choice to be president.

The reason I wrote about Cooper was his prominent appearance in a David Brooks column. According to the column, Cooper thought Clinton's actions on the 2008 campaign trail were reminiscient of her actions in 1993-94 -- and not in a good way. Cooper seemed particularly incensed that Clinton was making such a big deal out of "individual mandates" -- the proposed requirement that everybody obtain insurance, which Clinton included in her plan but Barack Obama did not. Here is how Brooks described Cooper's feelings:

Cooper, who, not surprisingly, supports Barack Obama, believes that Clinton hasn’t changed. “Hillary’s approach is so absolutist, draconian and intolerant, it means a replay of 1993.” He argues that her more coercive approach would once again be a political death knell. No Republican will support it. Red state Democrats will face impossible pressures at home. It’s smarter to begin by offering people affordable access to coverage and evolve from there.

Cooper is entitled to his opinion, naturally. And I'm sure many people share it. But Cooper's anger struck me as odd because, as I explained in my original item, he is presently co-sponsoring a new health care reform measure in the House. And that measure includes an individual mandate, just like the new Clinton plan does.