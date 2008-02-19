Blaming the high divorce rate on people's lousy sex lives, one Florida minister has issued a challenge for married couples to have sex every day for a month.

I won't debate the marital or theological merits of the Relevant Church's challenge--although, as previously discussed, it's a safe bet that most husbands would be far more easily managed if only more nookie were being had. But talk about a flat-out genius way to combat the drop in membership many churches are facing these days.

--Michelle Cottle