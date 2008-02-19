I can't say whether the average voter in Racine, Toledo, or Lubbock is paying much attention, but this question of Obama's borrowed rhetoric is still bouncing on cable networks and political blogs. As a tactical matter, then, I think what to me started out as an oddball charge has clearly been a micro-winner for Clinton. Which makes me wonder whether Wolfson and company acted on a correct assumption that journalists, who love nothing more than debating the use and proper crediting of words, simply wouldn't be able to resist a good argument on the subject of plagiarism.

Update: Possible evidence that people are paying attention? A new Gallup tracking poll finds that "[i]n Monday night's interviewing, Clinton's percentage of the vote of national voters was higher than Obama's."

--Michael Crowley