Exit polls are circulating, and you can guess what they say based on this release just out from Obama press secretary Bill Burton:

Wisconsin is almost the kind of state Hillary Rodham Clinton would have invented to win a Democratic presidential primary, brimming with whites and working class voters who usually support her. A poor performance there Tuesday would raise big questions about her candidacy.

You don't send something like that out a few hours before an expected defeat--or even a close call, I should think.



This would square with what Mike Allen is hearing from party insiders.

Update: Burton's email was quoting this AP story, which he included in full in his release. I should have made that clear. (In other words: no new plagiarism scandal....)

