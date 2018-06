That was an awully long speech by Obama there. The crowd was on fire at the outset, but things quieted way down after a few minutes. (Rich Lowry calls the length Castro-esque.)

Meanwhile Chris Matthews is asking on MSNBC whether it was "bad manners" for Obama to time the beginning of his speech before Hillary finished. Definitely would've been classier to wait but I can't say I expect that to become a big issue.

--Michael Crowley