Ouch.

Memo to the Obama campaign: When you put up surrogates on national television, make sure they can answer a basic question like lilke "can you name anything your candidate has accomplished in office."

Right now, MSNBC is running a debate between surrogates for each campaign. Chris Matthews put the question to the Obama surrogate, state senator Kirk Watson. And Watson said ... nothing. Matthews then came back to him and pressed him on it: "List Barack Obama's accomplishments in the U.S. Senate right now." And Watson said ... nothing. Again.

It was about as awkward a moment as I've seen on tv in a long time. And the Clinton surrogate (whose name I didn't catch) jumped all over it.