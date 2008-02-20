If the Houston speech of Barack Obama was wonkish, Jon, what would you
take to be inspirational? Not that wonkish is always out of place. But
speaking in an arena after a great victory is no venue for statistics. In
any case, Obama was very general. No president -- and certainly no
presidential candidate -- can really promise details. After all, there is
still a congress with which to deal.
What the triumphant candidate did do was to make concrete how this
administration had broadened and deepened the class divide. So that it is
actuality cruel. But, frankly, the divide was one of the consequences of
Bill Clinton's enchantment with the big rich. Doesn't Hillary grasp that
the situation of the never-inherited was always miserable?
"obama Discovers His Inner Wonk." What Do You Mean Jon Cohn?
If the Houston speech of Barack Obama was wonkish, Jon, what would you