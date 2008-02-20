The bombastic right-wing talk-show host was recently asked about Michelle Obama's comments that "for the first time in my adult lifetime, I'm really proud of my country." O'Reilly made the shudder-inducing reply, "I don't want to go on a lynching party against Michelle Obama unless there's evidence, hard facts, that say this is how the woman really feels."

Yes, the implication of that statement is that O'Reilly does want to lynch Michelle Obama if she isn't patriotic. But come on -- he doesn't really think that, and of course he didn't mean it. (For that matter, I'm pretty sure Michelle Obama didn't mean that she was never proud of the United States before, either, even though that is the implication of her statement.) So, let's call the lyn -- er, outrage mob off of O'Reilly this time.

--Jonathan Chait