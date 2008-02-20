"If she wins in Texas and Ohio, she'll be the nominee. If she doesn't, I don't think she can be. It's all on you." --Bill Clinton, speaking in Texas today

A sign that the Clintons are trying to make an omlette from the broken eggs of Hillary's dire straits into an advantage. Similarly, Hillary sent out an email fundraising appeal today warning supporters that "we've got to even the odds. We can't let the Obama campaign overwhelm us financially."

Man, who could have predicted a year ago that Hillary Clinton would author those words?

--Michael Crowley