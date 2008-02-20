A pretty reasonable clarification:

“What I was clearly talking about was that I’m proud in how Americans are engaging in the political process. For the first time in my lifetime, I’m seeing people rolling up their sleeves in a way that I haven’t seen and really trying to figure this out--and that’s the source of pride that I was talking about.”

I mean, it's sort of impossible to know exactly what she was thinking when she made the original remark, but there doesn't seem to be any good reason not to take her at her word. Everyone slips up from time to time, and she's still got a ways to go before she reaches Teresa Heinz Kerry territory.

--Josh Patashnik