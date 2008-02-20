The Boston Globe is sure that the Kosovans are not ready for independence. But its editors, favored columnists and biased news writers are absolutely certain the Palestinians are. Yes, it is true that several states, even European states, have withheld recognition of Kosovar sovereignty. And the Palestinians have embassies all over the friggin' world, and foreign emissaries in Ramallah, too. What does that prove? Absolutley nothing. They can't wipe the blood of internecine battles off the streets fast enough.