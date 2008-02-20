In a piece that reads as if a lot of stuff was edited out, these grafs are particularly important:

Separately, a top McCain aide met with Ms. Iseman at Union Station in Washington to ask her to stay away from the senator. John Weaver, a former top strategist and now an informal campaign adviser, said in an e-mail message that he arranged the meeting after “a discussion among the campaign leadership” about her. “Our political messaging during that time period centered around taking on the special interests and placing the nation’s interests before either personal or special interest,” Mr. Weaver continued. “Ms. Iseman’s involvement in the campaign, it was felt by us, could undermine that effort.”

Weaver going on the record to say this may be the most interesting part of the story. The second graf, at first glance, appears to be a typical hedge from a political operative, but when read closely it seems very, very damaging.

--Isaac Chotiner