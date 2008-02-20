Update Feb 21: John Weaver emails insisting that he strongly supports and admires McCain and bears him no animus. He adds that the Times already knew about his meeting with Iseman when its reporters approached him, and that he was not going to lie to the paper. He adds that he talks with the McCain campaign every day, and that the campaign knew about his contact with the Times immediately after it happened. Weaver emphasizes that his only concern about Iseman was that she allegedly had been bragging around town about her influence with McCain (which is also how I read his quotes) and nothing more. Meanwhile, at his press conference this morning McCain said that while he hasn't spoken to Weaver recently, he considers him a "friend." More, 10:10 a.m.: Tucker Carlson says on MSNBC that "a lot of people on the McCain campaign believe" that Weaver was a driving source behind the stories, beyond what he said on the record, and opines that Weaver "betrayed" McCain--though, again, Weaver denies this is a fair interpretation. And: A few minutes later McCain spokesman Steve Schmidt told MSNBC that "no one on the McCain campaign" thinks Weaver was a source for other allegations in the piece. Original item follows.

An interesting footnote to the Times bombshell and the Post's lesser but interesting version is John Weaver's role in both stories. For years Weaver was among McCain's very closest advisors, second perhaps only to chief of staff Mark Salter. But during his campaign's near-death experience last summer, McCain summarily dumped Weaver after a reportedly angry confrontation. Weaver's departure was stunning, something akin to George Bush throwing Karl Rove overboard. Weaver denied that he had been fired by McCain, however, and publicly continued to support his former boss.

Now Weaver is an important source in both the Times and Post pieces. From the Times: