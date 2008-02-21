For many weeks, a growing chorus of political observers--reportedly including some within the Clinton campaign itself--have wondered why, exactly, Hillary Clinton hasn't fired the architect of her (thus far) woefully unsuccessful strategy, Mark Penn. Politico.com at last supplies a persuasive answer: She owes him too much money.

Hillary Clinton ended January with $7.6 million in debt -- not including the $5 million personal loan she gave to her campaign in the run-up to the critical Super Tuesday elections, according to financial reports released Wednesday.... More than $2 million of the red ink is owed to chief consultant and adviser, Mark Penn.

Much more on the Clinton campaign's financial woes can be found here.

--Christopher Orr