One conservative--a big guy, had some trouble with some prescription meds a while back, goes by the name of Rush Limbaugh--had the opposite reaction of Eve's conservative friend. Limbaugh emailed Politico:

The story is not the story. The story is the Drive By media turning on its favorite maverick and trying to take him out. The media picked the GOP's candidate, the NYT endorsed him while they sat on this story, and is now, with utter predictability, trying to destroy him.

In a weird way, this NYT story might wind up being the best thing that's happened to McCain.

--Jason Zengerle