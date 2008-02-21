While this news may not excite the nation's loins the way the Wisconsin primary did, Obama just won the Democrats Abroad global primary--his 11th victory in a row. What exactly is the Democrats Abroad global primary? A good question, and one Adrianne Quinlan answered in this piece we ran on the website last week that's worth checking out if you haven't yet. Anyway, the vote gives Obama 2.5 new delegates, and it gives Hillary two. So a question for the Talk Backers: which superdelegate do you think is only worth half a vote?