Jason may be on to something. This NYT piece could be the opening that Rush et al have been praying for that will allow them to sorta, kinda rally 'round their old enemy--or at least stop aggressively trying to torpedo his candidacy--without looking like a bunch of waffling wusses. As much as they hate McCain, they hate The New York Times even more.

If so, I'm crushed. I was really looking forward to seeing Ann Coulter in that Hillary t-shirt.

--Michelle Cottle