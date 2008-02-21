I don't know, Jason and Michelle. I'd hardly call the following comment by Rush an "embrace" of McCain, as Politico calls it:

This is what you get when you walk across the aisle and try to make these people your friends. I'm not surprised in the least that the NYT would try to take out John McCain. Predicted this, in fact, way back in the early 2000s. Sen. McCain courted the media, cultivated them, even bragged that the media was his 'base.' I cringed when I heard it because the media turning on McCain was as predictable as the sun rising in the morning.

More like a taunt, if you ask me. Shorter version: "McCain sucked up to the Drive-By Media, and these are the wages."

The Times story may not give conservatives any new reason to dislike McCain, but I doubt it'll really make them like him more, either.

--Eve Fairbanks