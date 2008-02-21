Eli Lake of the New York Sun has a big, fair and thoughtful piece in today’s paper explaining Barack Obama’s foreign policy team. I have expressed my doubts about some of his advisers. Let me highlight the quote I gave:

A supporter of Mr. Obama's, the editor in chief of the New Republic, Martin Peretz, yesterday chalked up concerns about the senator's foreign policy with concerns about the Democratic Party. "The weaknesses of the Obama foreign policy advisory team are a result of a contagion in the Democratic party itself," he said. "It is not just a failure of understanding about Israel's predicament, but a failure of understanding about the career of freedom in the world.

It is no secret that I am a supporter of Barack Obama, an enthusiastic supporter.