The McCain campaign just sent out an email to supporters excoriating the New York Times for its "scurrilous attack against a great American hero."
"Objective observers," the email says, "are viewing this article exactly as they should--as a sleazy smear attack from a liberal newspaper against the conservative Republican frontrunner."
Listed among objective observers: "Washington attorney Bob Bennett, who was the Democrat counsel during the Keating investigation."
No mention of the fact that Bob Bennett is actually McCain's lawyer, specifically hired to defend McCain against the NYT's allegations.
--Barron YoungSmith