A fine piece about Iraq by George Packer in the Winter 2008 issue of World Affairs concludes:

The war began as folly; it became a tragedy when the hopes and lives of Iraqis and Americans began to be expended by the thousands.

"I can never blame the Americans alone," an Iraqi refugee named Firas told me in early 2007. "It’s the Iraqis who destroyed their country, with the help of the Americans, under the American eye." To gain this wisdom, Firas had to lose almost everything. What would it take for Americans to understand what Firas already does? A recognition that Iraq was everyone’s loss, whichever side you were on.

Beginnings are difficult to make out (When did the American Civil War actually begin?), conclusions are even more complex (From the Gettysburg Address through Gone With the Wind, discuss the significance and effects of the American Civil War), but human life consists in some degree of the decisions about what has happened to and around oneself. To someone like myself, who finds himself surprisingly but unmistakably on the brink of his 80th birthday, the pressure of such assessment is a tragicomic fact.

The after effects of WWI, the Depression and FDR, WWII, Hiroshima, Korea, prosperity, the discovery of Europe and one’s academic and family life, Vietnam and Watergate, world travels and one’s book-writing, the coming of age, grandparenthood, Iraq, the 2008 presidency and now, the end game is a barebones summary of a life. Day by day, though, one lives, somewhat less mobile, less ambitious, if not resigned, at least more at peace about one’s limited if fairly straightforward existence, although aware of the weakness, foolishness and inadequacy which soils too much of it. Old age is, as I think L. P. Hartley wrote 50 odd years ago, another country. Most of one’s relatives, friends, and colleagues have died. One knows that one won’t see much of what happens to one’s beloved grandchildren or one’s younger friends. The world, one believes, will be essentially the same, and perhaps some of what one has done will affect a few people in 10, 50, or even 100 years. (This isn’t a preoccupation or even a tormenting ambition.)