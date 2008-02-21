The new ABC News/WaPo poll has Clinton ahead of Obama by 7 in Ohio and 1 in Texas. She had double-digit leads in both states last week. Meanwhile, Rasmussen has Clinton up three in Texas (last week he had the New York senator up 16).

The most interesting internal from the WaPo survey is that Texas voters are one-and-a-half times more likely to say that health care, as opposed to the economy, is the most important issue facing the country (needless to say, this is not the case in Ohio).



--Isaac Chotiner