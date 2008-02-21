I think Marc Ambinder, the Fox News focus group, and all the television analysis is basically correct: Obama had a very good debate and kept his momentum despite Clinton's marvelous final answer. I would just add that there were a couple of moments where Obama's cockiness was extremely off-putting. His comment about "very good" speeches was tonally wrong, and he needs to stop saying "I was right" about matters of foreign policy (especially when the subject is murky questions like what to do about Pakistan). Still, it's probably fortunate for him that the main soundbite from the night will be Hillary's attack on the plagiarism charge, which fell very flat.

--Isaac Chotiner