I was tuning in and out of the debate--closing my print piece, unfortunately--so take my coments for what they're worth, but I agree with Mike. Whatever her problems these days, Hillary continues to impress me rhetorically on healthcare. As David Gergen put it in the post-game just now, the beauty of the issue for her is that it evokes action--she's really fighting for you on this; it's too important to compromise on--whereas the experience theme is passive and backward-looking (and not entirely believable).

--Noam Scheiber