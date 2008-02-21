The Obama campaign wasted no time in sending out an email that claims Clinton's best moment of the night was plagiarized from John Edwards.

Clinton : “You know, whatever happens, we're going to be fine. You know, we have strong support from our families and our friends. I just hope that we'll be able to say the same thing about the American people. And that's what this election should be about.”

Edwards : “What's not at stake are any of us. All of us are going to be just fine no matter what happens in this election. But what's at stake is whether America is going to be fine.” AND “ I want to say this to everyone: with Elizabeth, with my family, with my friends, with all of you and all of your support, this son of a millworker's gonna be just fine. Our job now is to make certain that America will be fine.”

Quick take: They all steal from each other!



--Isaac Chotiner