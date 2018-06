George Clooney on being up against Daniel Day-Lewis for Best Actor:

For me, it's like being Hillary Clinton. If it weren’t for Barack Obama, it would have been a very good year.

Also, he was apparently leaked an early version of my Oscar column, as he and I agree on every likely winner except for Best Supporting Actress, where he has Amy Ryan winning over Cate Blanchett. Frankly, I hope he's right and I'm wrong.

--Christopher Orr